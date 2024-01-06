Russian forces repel attack by Ukrainian assault groups in Kupyansk area

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s battlegroup West have repelled a counterattack by Ukrainian assault groups near Sinkovka, Sergey Zybinsky, the battlegroup’s spokesman, said.

"In the Kupyansk area, the units of the western battlegroup repelled the counterattack of assault groups of the Ukrainian 30th mechanized brigade, reinforced by infantry fighting vehicles, in the area of Sinkovka. The enemy was forced to withdraw," the spokesman said.

"The losses of the Ukrainian military in this area amounted to up to 25 servicemen, two tanks, two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, two 155-mm Caesar howitzers, a 122-mm D-30 howitzer, ammunition and fuel warehouses of the Ukrainian 120th territorial defense brigade," Zybinsky added.