IAEA mission to ZNPP meets Russia's interests, rotation due on October 3 — envoy

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The work of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant meets Russia’s interests, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We proceed from the fact that the IAEA mission at the Zaporozhye NPP meets our interests. By the way, it was us who invited international experts to be permanently stationed there," he recalled, noting that a rotation of experts was carried out last month.

"The next rotation is due on October 3," Ulyanov added.

The Zaporozhye NPP located in Energodar has six power units with a total capacity of 6 GW. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. At the end of February 2022, the facility was taken under control by Russian forces. Since then, the Ukrainian military has periodically bombarded both residential areas of Energodar and the NPP’s territory using drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers.

In early September 2022, an IAEA mission led by Grossi visited the Zaporozhye NPP. After that, several agency staffers remained at the plant as observers. The IAEA later published a report calling for the creation of a safety zone around ZNPP to prevent accidents hostilities might cause. The first rotation of IAEA experts at the ZNPP was in October 2022.