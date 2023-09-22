US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 19 times in past day

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets and drones violated Syria’s airspace 25 times during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situations in the sky over Syria, making flights in violation of the deconfliction protocol and infringing upon Syria’s airspace. Thirteen violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours," he said. "Three pairs of F-35, a pair of F-16 and a pair of Typhoon fighter jets, as well as two MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicles violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, 12 times during the day."

"The coalition continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said.