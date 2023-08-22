Russian aircraft destroys US-made boat with Ukrainian assault group near Black Sea island

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. A Russian combat aircraft destroyed a US-made fast-speed naval boat with a Ukrainian assault group near Snake Island in the Black Sea, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"At 11:00 a.m. Moscow time on August 22, an aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed a US-made Willard Sea Force fast-speed military boat with a Ukrainian assault group east of Snake Island," the ministry said in a statement.

The Defense Ministry reported earlier on Tuesday that the crew of a Russian Su-30SM fighter jet from the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation had destroyed a Ukrainian seaborne reconnaissance drone in the area of gas-extracting platforms in the Black Sea.