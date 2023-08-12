Kiev again tries to attack Crimean bridge with S-200 missile, Russian air defenses down it

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has made another attempt to hit the Crimean bridge with an S-200 missile converted into a strike version, but the Russian air defenses shot it down in midair, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"On August 12 at about 3:00 p.m. Moscow time, the Kiev regime made another attempt to carry out a terrorist strike on the Crimean bridge, using an S-200 surface-to-air missile converted into a strike version. Russian air defense systems spotted the Ukrainian missile and shot it down in midair," the ministry said, adding that there was no damage or casualties.