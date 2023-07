MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will review the country’s Main Naval Parade set to take place in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt on July 30, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"The head of state will make the rounds along the parade formation of combat ships in the Kronshtadt roadstead, the Gulf of Finland and the Neva River, congratulating their crews on Navy Day," the statement reads.