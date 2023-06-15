IAEA chief leaves Zaporozhye NPP — TASS correspondent

ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, June 15. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has left the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), a TASS correspondent reported.

Grossi arrived at the facility at about noon on Thursday. Zaporozhye NPP employees showed him the fragments of Ukrainian munitions, including those made in NATO member states. Grossi also assessed the water level in the cooling reservoir and examined one of the piples of the plant’s spray pond, which had been damaged in a Ukrainian shelling attack.

After visiting the facility, Grossi pointed out that it was currently impossible to sign a written agreement on ensuring the security of the Zaporozhye NPP because the parties weren’t engaged "in peace and ceasefire talks."