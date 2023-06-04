Russian southern battlegroup’s missile troops destroy Ukrainian ammo depot

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Missile troops of the Russian southern battlegroup hit a Ukrainian ammunition depot with the Iskander missile system, the group’s spokesman Vadim Astafyev told TASS.

"An Iskander squad of the southern battlegroup hit an ammunition depot of the 90th Ukrainian brigade near the Druzhkovka settlement. In the Aleksandrov-Kalin area, the battlegroup’s aviation struck the command post of the third battalion of the 24th Ukrainian separate mechanized brigade," he said.

According to Astafyev, the Russian group's artillery destroyed an Msta-B howitzer near the settlement of Ostroye, as well as a Uragan multiple rocket launcher near Ostrovskoye.

"Also, the 1st army corps of the southern battlegroup thwarted an attempt to rotate units of the 1st mechanized battalion of the 110th Ukrainian brigade at a stronghold near Avdeyevka," the spokesman added.