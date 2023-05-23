Russian forces strike Ukrainian command post in DPR, top brass reports

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian forces struck a Ukrainian command post and destroyed two enemy fuel depots in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"In the area of the settlement of Toretsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the command post of the Ukrainian army’s 24th mechanized brigade was struck. In the area of the settlement of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, two depots storing fuel for Ukrainian military equipment were destroyed," the spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 96 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 112 areas, the general reported.