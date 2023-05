SIMFEROPOL, May 12. /TASS/. Air defenses went off in Crimea’s west, downing a drone, Head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov announced Friday, adding that no damage was sustained.

"Air defense downed an enemy drone in western part of Crimea. There were no injuries or damage. The situation is under control. Please remain calm and only trust reliable sources of information," he said on his Telegram channel.