MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The Russian military put an end to the activities of a sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Zaporozhye Region in the past day, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group was exposed near the Levadnoye settlement in the Zaporozhye Region," he noted.

According to Konashenkov, Russia’s Battlegroup East used aircraft, artillery systems and heavy flamethrowers to defeat Ukrainian forces near Ugledar, Pavlovka and Nikolskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as near Dorozhnyanka in the Zaporozhye Region.

"Up to 55 Ukrainian troops were killed in these areas in the past day, while two armored combat vehicles and a car were destroyed, along with Msta-B and D-30 howitzers. In addition, a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar was destroyed near Maksimilyanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he said.