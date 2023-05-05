Russian assault teams press ahead with offensive in Artyomovsk, top brass reports

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian assault teams continued their offensive in the western part of Artyomovsk over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

"In the Donetsk direction, the assault teams continued their offensive operations in the western part of the city of Artyomovsk. Airborne Force units provided their support, immobilizing the enemy on the flanks," the spokesman said.

Operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery of the southern battlegroup struck Ukrainian manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Kalinovka and Krasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general said.

"Aircraft flew seven sorties in that area. The battlegroup’s artillery accomplished 69 firing objectives," he said.

Russian forces destroy bridge in DPR, foiling Kiev’s plans to supply ammo to Artyomovsk

Russian forces destroyed a bridge near Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), frustrating Kiev’s plans to supply ammunition and reserves to Artyomovsk, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the bridge along which the Ukrainian military attempted to supply ammunition and deploy reserves to Artyomovsk was destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 95 Ukrainian troops, US-made M777 howitzer in Kupyansk area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 95 Ukrainian troops and a US-made M777 artillery system in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, aircraft and artillery from the western battlegroup struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Dvurechnaya, Ivanovka and Krakhmalnoye in the Kharkov Region. As many as 95 Ukrainian personnel, eight motor vehicles, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun and a US-made M777 artillery system were destroyed in that area in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 65 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian combat aircraft and artillery struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, destroying roughly 65 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery from the battlegroup Center struck the Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Torskoye and Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

The strikes eliminated as many as 65 Ukrainian personnel, an armored combat vehicle, a pickup truck and D-20 and D-30 howitzers in that area in the past 24 hours, the general specified.

Russian forces destroy 300 Ukrainian troops, mercenaries in Donetsk advance

Russian forces destroyed about 300 Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in their advance in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Damage was inflicted on the enemy manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Kalinovka and Krasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. As many as 300 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, three infantry fighting vehicles, four armored combat vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 54th and 110th mechanized brigades near the settlements of Kramatorsk and Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general said.

Russian forces eliminate over 90 Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces eliminated over 90 Ukrainian troops and a US-made M777 artillery system in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aircraft and artillery of the battlegroup East struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Vodyanoye and Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Malinovka, Chervonoye and Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region, the spokesman specified.

"The enemy’s losses in those directions in the past 24 hours totaled over 90 personnel, a tank, five motor vehicles, a D-30 howitzer and a US-made M777 artillery system," the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 80 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Kherson area, destroying roughly 80 enemy troops and four howitzers over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 80 Ukrainian personnel, 15 armored combat vehicles, 23 motor vehicles, a Msta-B howitzer and three D-30 howitzers were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian artillery ammo depot in LPR

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian artillery ammunition depot in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Petrovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, an artillery ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 66th mechanized brigade was obliterated," the spokesman said.

Russian forces neutralize Ukrainian saboteurs in DPR

Russian forces neutralized a Ukrainian subversive group in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the activity of a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was thwarted," the spokesman said.

Russian forces neutralize three Ukrainian subversive groups in Kharkov Region

Russian forces neutralized three Ukrainian subversive groups and destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in the Kharkov Region over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Sinkovka, Timkovka and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region, the activity of three Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted. In addition, in the area of the settlement of Ogurtsovo in the Kharkov Region, an ammunition depot of the 127th territorial defense brigade was obliterated," the spokesman said.

Russian forces strike over 100 Ukrainian artillery units in past day

Russian forces struck over 100 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 107 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 123 areas," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses down two Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack planes

Russian air defense forces shot down two Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack planes in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 planes near the settlements of Zolotaya Balka and Tyaginka in the Kherson Region. They also intercepted seven rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense forces destroyed 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near the settlements of Tokarevka and Olshana in the Kharkov Region, Troitskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Ivanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Lesnoye and Malaya Belozyorka in the Zaporozhye Region, the general reported.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 418 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 230 helicopters, 3,963 unmanned aerial vehicles, 421 surface-to-air missile systems, 8,992 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,096 multiple rocket launchers, 4,739 field artillery guns and mortars and 9,986 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.