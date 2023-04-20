Russian Pacific Fleet uses special operation’s experience during snap check

VLADIVOSTOK, April 20. /TASS/. Russian mariners and coastal troops, including missile systems of the Russian Pacific Fleet, are using experience acquired in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine during the snap check drills, Pacific Fleet Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov said on Thursday.

"I would like to note that during these drills our mariners, coastal missile systems are using the combat experience that has been acquired in the course of the special military operation," he said.

By decision of Russian President Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin, the Pacific Fleet’s forces went on high alert in a snap combat readiness inspection on April 14. The inspection also involves long-range aviation, aircraft of the Eastern Military District and logistic support units.