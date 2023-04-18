Russian tech firm consolidates military output to boost advanced arms supplies to troops

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The state tech corporation Rostec is set to consolidate artillery arms producers to ramp up advanced weapons supplies to Russian troops in the special military operation area in Ukraine, the Rostec press office told TASS on Tuesday.

"We intend to consolidate enterprises of the artillery armament sector to concentrate all the competences for developing, producing, repairing and providing maintenance to artillery systems in one place," Rostec said in a statement.

As Rostec explained, the asset re-grouping "will help ramp up the deliveries of advanced armaments to the troops to meet the requirements of the special military operation and create a well-coordinated artillery armament maintenance system".