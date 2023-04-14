Belarusian Su-25 crews finish additional training in Russia — top brass

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Belarusian pilots have completed additional training to fly Su-25 fighters, including the use of special weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Friday.

"Pilots and engineers of the Air Force and Air Defense Force of the Republic of Belarus have completed additional training at the Russian Aerospace Forces’ training center on the use of Su-25 fighter jets," the top brass said.

According to the ministry, the training program involved both theory and workshops led by professional Russian instructors. This helped the crew improve their skills and learn how to use the newest airborne weapons, including special ammunition.

"The Belarusian servicemen fully mastered the training program. The knowledge and skills acquired will help ensure the military security of the Union State," the Russian Defense Ministry concluded.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that at the request of the Belarusian side Russia would station its tactical nuclear weapons in that country, precisely the way the United States has long kept its own nuclear warheads on the territories of its allies. According to Putin, Moscow has already transferred the nuclear-capable Iskander system to Minsk.