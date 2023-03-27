Russia possesses weapons capable of wiping out any enemy, including US — Patrushev

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russia possesses advanced unique weapons capable of wiping out any enemy, including the United States, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily on Monday.

"Russia is patient and does not intimidate anyone with its military advantage However, it possesses advanced unique weapons capable of destroying any enemy, including the United States, in case of a threat to its existence," the security chief said.

The view held by US politicians that Russia won’t be able to retaliate against a US pre-emptive nuclear strike is a short-sighted and dangerous stance, Patrushev stressed.

"American politicians captivated by their domestic propaganda somehow remain certain that in case of a direct conflict with Russia, the United States is capable of delivering a pre-emptive missile strike, following which Russia will already be unable to retaliate. This is short-sighted absurdity, which is also very dangerous," the security chief stressed.

As the Russian Security Council secretary pointed out, "having forgotten the lessons of history, someone in the West already deliberates about a revanche that would inflict a military defeat on Russia."