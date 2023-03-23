Belarus forms new anti-aircraft missile regiment — Defense Ministry

MINSK, March 23. /TASS/. A new anti-aircraft missile regiment has been formed in the Belarusian Armed Forces, the country’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Telegram on Thursday.

"When forming the regiment, the focus was on the creation of up-to-date military infrastructure and training facilities, furnishing personnel with comfortable accommodation sites and ensuring the welfare of military servicemen and their families," the statement reads.

According to the Belarusian Defense Ministry, the new regiment was formed in Luninets, in the Brest Region. "Today, Belarusian Defense Minister Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin will visit the newly established military unit in Luninets," the ministry added.