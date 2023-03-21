Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform scheduled patrol over Sea of Japan

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Two Russian Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers conducted a scheduled aerial patrol over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Two Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers of long-range aviation performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan. The flight lasted over seven hours," the ministry said.

Su-30SM and Su-35S aircraft from the Eastern Military District’s Air Force and Air Defense Army provided fighter support for the Russian strategic bombers, the ministry said.

The crews of Russia’s long-range aircraft regularly perform flights over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the Northern Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas and the Pacific Ocean, it added.

"The aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Forces perform all the flights in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace," the Defense Ministry stressed.