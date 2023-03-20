Russian artillery destroys two Ukrainian howitzers in Kherson area

GENICHESK, March 20. /TASS/. Russian artillery squads hammered Ukrainian army units in the Kherson area, destroying D-30 and Msta-B howitzers, the regional emergency services told TASS on Monday.

"Artillery fire destroyed a D-30 howitzer with ammunition near the community of Yantarnoye at night. Three Ukrainian soldiers were killed while four others received wounds of various severity. In the area of the settlement of Belozyorka, a Msta-B howitzer with ammunition was destroyed. The Ukrainian army lost six personnel killed while another two sustained wounds of various severity," the regional emergency services said.

Russian artillery teams also eliminated a Ukrainian 120mm mortar with ammunition and its squad near the settlement of Dneprovskoye on March 19. The Ukrainian army lost five soldiers killed while three others received wounds, the regional emergency services said.