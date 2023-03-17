Ukraine launches indiscriminate strikes against Belgorod Region in order to sow panic

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are carrying out indiscriminate strikes on the territory of the Belgorod Region in order to sow panic among the civilian population, Russia’s National Defense Management Center said at a briefing on Friday concerning the operations of the center’s hotline on active military service, mobilization and volunteers.

According to the center, a female resident of the Belgorod Region had contacted the hotline asking to clarify information that Ukrainian strikes were being carried out allegedly in retaliation for Russian shelling.

"It was explained to the caller that the Ukrainian armed forces were carrying out indiscriminate strikes on the territory of the region exclusively for the purpose of sowing panic among people by targeting civilian objects," the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry urged citizens "not to give in to provocations and, should problematic issues arise, to seek clarification from the hotline."

The Defense Ministry noted that the hotline had logged 110 calls over the past week, and 12,997 calls altogether since its inception.