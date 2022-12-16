Mission to JCCC reports two casualties and 13 injured in DPR over past day

DONETSK, December 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 37 times over the past 24 hours, firing 222 munitions, killing two people and wounding 13, including a child, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes (JCCC) reported on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 37 facts of Ukrainian shelling. <...> There was information about the deaths of two civilians in Voroshilovsky and Petrovsky districts of Donetsk, 13 people received wounds of varying degrees of severity, including a child born in 2012," the report said.

The mission also noted that 30 houses were damaged, as well as 18 civilian infrastructure facilities.

According to the mission’s information, the Ukrainian military fired 222 rounds of ammunition into the territory of the DPR, using Grad multiple rocket launchers, 122 mm, 152 mm and 155 mm artillery, as well as 120 mm mortars and tanks. The settlements of Golmovsky, Mayorsk, Zaitsevo, Gorlovka, Ozeryanovka, Krasny Partizan, Panteleymonovka, and Makeyevka also came under fire.

On Thursday, the DPR mission to the JCCC reported 46 facts of shelling of the republic's territory.