Japan expresses protest to North Korea over ballistic missiles launch — Defense Minister

TOKYO, September 29. /TASS/. The government of Japan expressed its protest to North Korea over yet another launch of ballistic missiles Thursday, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters.

"The previous North Korean missile launch happened just yesterday, we consider such actions unacceptable," he said. "In this regard, we have expressed our protest via the embassy in Beijing."

According to the Defense Minister, the missiles traveled for about 300 km with maximum altitude of 50 kilometers. They are believed to have fallen outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

Since the beginning of this year, DPRK carried out 21 weapon tests. The last took place on September 28. Back then, two North Korean ballistic missiles traveled 300 and 350 kilometers, correspondingly, with maximum altitude of about 50 km.