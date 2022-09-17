Syrian forces repel Israel’s nighttime attack using Russian-made air defense systems

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Syrian air defense forces repelled a nighttime attack by Israeli fighter jets on Saturday using Russian-made Pantsir-S1 and Buk-M2E air defense systems, said Oleg Yegorov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria.

"Between 00:45 and 00:55 on September 17, four F-16 tactical fighter jets of the Israeli air forces launched four cruise missiles and ten guided bombs from Golan Heights to the governorate of Damascus. Syrian air defense forces on duty shot down two missiles and six guided bombs using Russian-made Pantsir-S1 and Buk-M2E air defense systems," he said.

The nighttime Israeli attack on the outskirts of the Syrian capital was targeting Shia militia, supporting the Syrian government’s army.

A spokesperson for the Syrian military command said earlier in the day that Syrian air forces repelled the attack and shot down the majority of missiles. According to the report, five Syrian servicemen were killed in the strike. The Al Hadath television said that casualties were also reported among Shia militiamen.