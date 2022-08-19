New system to track swarm of drones demonstrated at Army-2022 forum

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 19./TASS/. The Tula Central Design Bureau for Industry held the first presentation at the Army-2022 forum of its state-of-the-art airspace monitoring system, capable of tracking swarms of aerial vehicles, including small UAVs, identifying their type, TASS reported from the site on Friday.

"What we did is we launched a swarm of 20 [aerial vehicles]: planes, rockets, drones, and a helicopter hovered in the air. And it showed everything: if the helicopter was still, it also stayed still, if it moved, the arrow shows that, too," said Mikhail Masaltsev, an expert from the design bureau. "It controls everything from 400 meters to 80 kilometers. Most importantly, it sees small drones at a distance of seven kilometers or more, and large ones, like the Orlan, from 18 kilometers," he said.

A video presentation of the system shows a screenshot of the operator's monitor capturing how the control system is tracking several small drones simultaneously.