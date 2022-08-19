Russian troops wipe out US-made M777 howitzer in Zaporozhye Region — top brass

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a US-made M777 howitzer in the Zaporozhye Region in their special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

"In the past 24 hours, a US-made M777 howitzer was destroyed in the area of the settlement of Primorskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

Russian operational-tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile and artillery troops continue striking military facilities on Ukrainian territory, the general said.

"In the past 24 hours, they struck six Ukrainian command posts, including those of the 115th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and also the Ukrainian army’s manpower and military hardware in 247 areas. The strikes destroyed four missile/artillery arms and ammunition depots in the areas of the settlements of Kurakhovo and Dachnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Belaya Krinitsa in the Kherson Region and Zaliman in the Kharkov Region," Konashenkov reported.