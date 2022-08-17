Russian tech firm tests new systems to fight combat drones

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 17. /TASS/. Russia’s KRET Radio-Electronic Technologies Group (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) is testing new systems to fight various types of combat drones, from reconnaissance to strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), KRET CEO Alexander Pan said at the Army 2022 forum on Wednesday.

"We are working on all types of drones, including UAVs employed in military conflicts today. We are carrying out several experimental design projects and the systems created as part of this work are undergoing tests," the chief executive said.

The counter-drone systems that KRET Group is developing make it possible to detect and disrupt a drone’s flight, ground it and determine an operator’s coordinates, he explained.

The Army 2022 international military-technical forum organized by Russia’s Defense Ministry runs on August 15-21 on the premises of the Patriot Park near Moscow, at the Alabino practice range and the Kubinka airfield, and also in all of Russia’s Military Districts and on the Northern Fleet, in more than 30 Russian regions.