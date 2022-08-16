Russia says Ukraine set up military barracks in Kramatorsk psychiatric hospital

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, on Tuesday said Ukrainian forces set up military barracks and arms depots in a Kramatorsk psychiatric hospital.

"In Kramatorsk, units of the armed forces of Ukraine set up barracks and weapons depots in the city’s psychiatric hospital (E. Belokur Street), while artillery and MLRS were placed on the territory of the institution, from which they systematically shell nearby settlements," Mizintsev said.

He said units of the armed forces of Ukraine are deployed at the tuberculosis hospital in Artyomovsk. They set up checkpoints and firing points at the hospital, mined the approaches to the building, giving no warning to the local population.

"In Alexandrovka, Ukrainian armed formations are concentrated in a hospital building (Dzerzhinskogo Street), and armored vehicles were deployed on the adjacent territory, while residents of nearby houses weren’t evacuated," Mizintsev said.