Air technologies account for half of Russia’s military export — official

PATRIOT PARK, August 15. /TASS/. Air technologies traditionally account for the largest share of Russia's military exports, more than 50% of its total amount, the head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS), Dmitry Shugayev, told TASS on the sidelines of the international forum Army-2022 on Monday.

"Russia is present in almost all segments of the export of military products - overland, naval, armored and aviation equipment, air defense equipment, automated control systems, electronics and means of communications. Each state boasts the most advanced products in certain areas. In Russia, military aircraft are traditionally the leaders both in terms of the volume of the contracts portfolio and the volume of export. Its share traditionally averages about 50%," he said.

More than a fifth of foreign orders are for air defense equipment, Shugayev said. Russia’s equipment for ground forces is in great demand. Its export share is about 15%.

The international military-technical forum Army-2022 is running August 15-21 at the Patriot exhibition center near Moscow. The event is organized by the Russian Defense Ministry.