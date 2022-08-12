Russia delivers over 420 tonnes of aid to residents of Donbass, liberated territories

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces have delivered over 420 tonnes of humanitarian aid to residents of the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR), the Kharkov and Kherson Regions over the past 24 hours, head of Russia’s National Defense Control Center Mikhail Mizintsev has said.

"Over the past 24 hours, five humanitarian missions have been conducted in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Kharkov and Kherson Regions where 426.9 tonnes of humanitarian aid have been distributed among civilians," said Mizintsev, who also heads Russia’s Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

According to him, over 55,900 tonnes of basic necessities, food products, pharmaceuticals and medical goods have been prepared at collection points.

Since March 2, 2022, 53,914.6 tonnes of humanitarian aid have been delivered to the Donbass republics and Ukraine and 1,434 humanitarian missions have been held.

On August 11, 2022 five humanitarian events are being held in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and the Kharkov and Kherson Regions with the population receiving 416 tonnes of basic necessities and food products.