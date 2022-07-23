Russia’s air, artillery strikes wipe out over 240 military sites in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian combat aircraft, missile and artillery troops struck over 240 Ukrainian military sites in the past 24 hours in their special operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"Operational-tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile and artillery troops continue delivering strikes against military facilities on Ukrainian territory. In the past 24 hours, they destroyed 12 command posts, four missile/artillery arms and ammunition depots in the area of the settlement of Nikanorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the city of Nikolayev, and also manpower and military equipment in 226 areas," the spokesman said.