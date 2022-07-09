Russian forces destroy over 1,500 drones in Ukraine operation, says top brass

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian forces have destroyed over 1,500 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of Ukraine, as well as almost 4,000 tanks, since the beginning of the special military operation in the country, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"All in all, 239 airplanes, 137 helicopters, 1,503 unmanned aerial vehicles, 353 surface-to-air missile systems, 3,994 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 738 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,117 field artillery guns and mortars and 4,099 special military motor vehicles have been eliminated since the start of the special military operation," the spokesman said.