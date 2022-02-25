Russia’s program to rearm strategic nuclear forces to take several years — Roscosmos chief

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The program to rearm Russia’s strategic nuclear forces will be continued in 2022, Head of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday.

"This year, we are due to continue the efforts of rearming the strategic nuclear forces. This program will take several years. This work is already underway," Rogozin said in an interview with TV Channel One on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of creating the Russian space agency.

This issue is extremely important, the Roscosmos chief emphasized.

"I devote about 70-80% of my time precisely to this issue," Rogozin said.

Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said in December last year that the modernity level of the Russian nuclear triad had been raised to the highest level of 89.1% over the country’s entire history. Russia’s Defense Ministry said at its enlarged board meeting in December that the Russian troops would receive another 21 launchers with Yars, Avangard and Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in 2022.