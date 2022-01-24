Russian Baltic Fleet’s 20 warships deploy to sea for sweeping drills

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Twenty warships and vessels of the Russian Baltic Fleet departed from their naval bases and deployed to designated areas in the Baltic Sea for combat training missions, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"Twenty combat ships and support vessels of the Baltic Fleet have departed from their permanent bases and deployed to designated areas in the Baltic Sea for accomplishing scheduled combat training measures," the press office said in a statement.

The warships, integrated into several tactical groups, will be accomplishing assigned anti-submarine and air defense tasks and mine countermeasures in support of the naval groups with a live-fire exercise, the statement says.

Minesweepers and small anti-submarine warfare ships, as well as missile corvettes and missile boats will operate as part of the naval groups during the naval maneuvers, the Baltic Fleet’s press office reported.

Drills in the World Ocean

In compliance with the 2022 plan of the Russian Armed Forces’ training, a series of naval drills will be held in January-February this year in all the areas of responsibility of the Navy’s fleets under the general command of Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov.

The naval maneuvers will focus on measures by the Navy and the Aerospace Force to protect Russia’s national interests in the World Ocean and counter military threats to Russia from the direction of seas and oceans.

The drills will cover the seas adjacent to Russian territory and also operationally important areas of the World Ocean. Separate drills will run in the Mediterranean, North and Okhotsk Seas, in the northeastern Atlantic and the Pacific Ocean.

Overall, the sweeping drills will bring together over 140 warships and support vessels, more than 60 aircraft, 1,000 items of military hardware and about 10,000 troops.