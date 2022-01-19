Russia’s Central Military Command to hold over 900 drills in 2022

YEKATERINBURG, January 19. /TASS/. The number of drills scheduled for 2022 in Russia’s Central Military District has increased by 10% compared to last year to 900 exercises, Central Military District Commander Colonel-General Alexander Lapin said on Wednesday.

Basic efforts will focus on practicing the troop prompt deployment and regrouping for other strategic areas, planning and conducting strategic operations. The drills scheduled for 2022 will run at training grounds in the Urals, Siberia and the Volga area and also at the Russian military bases in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the commander specified.

"This year, we will hold over 900 troop combat and operational training measures, which is almost 10% more compared to last year," the general said.

The upcoming drills will also focus on practicing the aspects of resolving armed conflicts and stabilizing the situation in Central Asian countries, the press office of the Central Military District added.

The Central Military District is the largest in Russia. It is based on the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units stationed on the territory of Kazakhstan. The Central Military District is headquartered in Yekaterinburg in the Urals.