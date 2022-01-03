Over 400 armored vehicles to arrive for Russian Army in 2022 - top brass

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The Russian Army will receive over 400 armored vehicles this year, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"In 2022, the Russian Army’s units and formations are due to receive over 400 pieces of the armor," the ministry said in a statement.

Specifically, advanced and upgraded armored vehicles that have proven their worth in various climatic zones will arrive for the Russian Army in 2022, the statement says.

"The Army will receive advanced T-72B3M, T-80BVM and T-90M tanks, BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, upgraded BMP-2 vehicles with the Berezhok combat module and also BTR-82A armored personnel carriers," the ministry specified.