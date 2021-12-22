Kazakh lower house ratifies military cooperation agreement with Russia

NUR-SULTAN, December 22. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s Mazhilis (lower house) has approved a bill on the ratification of the military cooperation agreement with Russia on Wednesday, according to the parliament’s official website.

The document was signed in Nur-Sultan on October 16, 2020. The current military cooperation agreement between the countries reached on March 28, 1994, will expire as soon as the new treaty is adopted.

"The norms of the [new] agreement provide for the military cooperation in terms of joint planning of the use of troops for ensuring the security of states and countering challenges and threats relating to regional security, as well as at the interaction in other areas of military interaction between the two countries," the statement reads.

Furthermore, the document allows to collaborate in the fields of operational and combat training, military education and science, in terms of the activities of forces and their comprehensive support, improving the bilateral legal framework, culture and sports.

After the Kazakh lower house approved the draft law on the ratification of the military cooperation agreement, it is going to be submitted to the Senate (upper house).