OSCE should take part in discussions of Russian proposals for European security — MFA

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The OSCE should get involved in considering Russian proposals for European security, The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe shouldn’t stay away from the discussions as it brings together all countries of the Euro-Atlantic region, the statement said.

"We strongly call for a consideration of Russian proposals and a start of serious negotiations to reach agreements that would ensure a fair and sustainable balance of interests in our common space," it said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier called on NATO to start substantive talks to give Russia "reliable and long-term security guarantees." Moscow will insist, during contacts with the US and its allies, on an agreement that would prevent NATO from further eastward expansion and the deployment of threatening weapons systems close to Russia. The guarantees will need to be legally binding because, Putin said, the West had walked back on their previous verbal commitments.

Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden held a two-hour video call on December 7 and agreed to task their teams to start consultations on the issue.