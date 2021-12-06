Indian production of spare parts for Russian defense equipment to expand

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to expand the joint production in India of spare parts for maintenance of Russian origin arms and defense equipment, according to a joint statement released on the Kremlin website on Monday.

"Both sides agreed to take forward ongoing engagements to encourage joint manufacturing in India of spare parts, components, aggregates and other products for maintenance of Russian origin Arms and defense equipment under Make-in-India program through transfer of technology and setting up of joint ventures for meeting the needs of the Indian Armed Forces as well as subsequent export to mutually friendly third countries," the document said.

They also recognized the requirement of an institutional arrangement for reciprocal provision of logistic support and services for the Armed Forces.