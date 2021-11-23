Russian, Chinese defense chiefs ink military cooperation roadmap

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe approved a 2021-2025 military cooperation roadmap at their working meeting held via a videoconference on Tuesday.

Shoigu and Wei Fenghe initialed the document simultaneously.

The talks were also attended by Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov and Aerospace Force Chief Sergei Surovikin on Russia’s behalf and Chinese Navy Commander Admiral Dong Jun and Air Force Chief Colonel-General Chang Dingqiu on China’s behalf, the statement says.