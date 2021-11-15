Russian tech firm unveils unmanned version of cutting-edge Checkmate fighter

DUBAI, November 15. /TASS/. Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec unveiled the unmanned version of the cutting-edge Checkmate fighter, the Rostec press office announced at the Dubai Airshow 2021 on Monday.

Rostec demonstrated the unmanned version of the Checkmate fifth-generation light tactical aircraft developed by the Sukhoi Company of the United Aircraft Corporation, it specified.

"The unmanned version of the aircraft platform can be viewed in a new video clip posted on the YouTube channels of the Rostec corporation and the United Aircraft Corporation and also in a new informative special project," the press office said.

Russia’s new Checkmate fighter

Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec unveiled the latest domestic single-engine fighter dubbed Checkmate at the MAKS-2021 international air show that ran in the suburban town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on July 20-25. The new plane created by Rostec at its own initiative, is a derivative of the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter.

The new single-engine fighter is based on stealth technology and is outfitted with an inboard compartment for airborne air-to-air and air-to-surface armaments. The fighter will carry a payload of over 7 tonnes and will be capable of striking up to six targets at a time.

The Checkmate fighter will be capable of flying at Mach 1.8 (1.8 times the speed of sound) and will have an operating range of 3,000 km. The aircraft will be outfitted with a highly efficient powerplant. The new fighter is expected to take to the skies in 2023 and Rostec plans to launch the combat plane’s serial production starting in 2026.

Russia’s latest, cutting-edge fighter is expected to compete with America’s F-35A Lightning II and Sweden’s JAS-39 Gripen. The Checkmate incorporates the latest systems, including its open architecture configuration to meet the customer’s requirements and unique artificial intelligence technologies.

The Dubai Airshow 2021 is running in the United Arab Emirates on November 14-18.