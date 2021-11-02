S-400, Pantsyr-S1 air defense systems most popular among foreign customers in 2021

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. S-400 air defense systems and Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft missile/gun launchers enjoyed the greatest demand among foreign customers in 2021, Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said in an interview with the RBC media group on Tuesday.

"Our S-400 air defense systems. Pantsyr-S anti-aircraft missile/gun launchers that proved their efficiency, in particular, in destroying drones. The entire range of our aircraft that account for at least 50% of our sales. Kornet anti-tank missile systems, Smerch multiple launch rocket systems and other guided weapons that we make also continue to enjoy great demand," the defense official said in response to a question about the most popular military products this year.

The heightened demand for Russian air defense and electronic warfare systems suggests that the methods of warfare have changed, he pointed out.

"Now we see that an era of drones and robots has come. The more frequently drones and robotic vehicles are used - and unmanned aerial vehicles are employed everywhere today - the greater the need for weapons of their destruction and electronic warfare systems," the defense official said.