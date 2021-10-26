Two Russian Tu-22M3 bombers perform scheduled flight over Black Sea

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Two Russian Tupolev Tu-22M3 long-range bombers performed a scheduled flight over the Black Sea, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Two Tu-22M3 long-range bombers of Russia’s Aerospace Force performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Black Sea. They were escorted by the crews of Su-27 fighters of the Southern Military District’s Air Force and Air Defense Army," the statement says.

The flight lasted about five hours, the ministry specified.

The crews of Russia’s long-range aircraft regularly perform flights over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the Northern Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas and the Pacific Ocean. The aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Force perform all the flights in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace, the Defense Ministry stressed.