German attache in Moscow given a note over Germany’s nuclear deterrence statements

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The German military attache in Moscow was summoned to Russia’s Defense Ministry where he was handed a note and told that statements by German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on nuclear deterrence of Russia provoked tension in Europe, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Today, on October 25, the defense attache of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in the Russian Federation was invited to the Russian Defense Ministry’s Main International Military Cooperation Department," the statement reads.

During the meeting, the military attache was handed a note and the Russian Defense Ministry stated that pronouncements by German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on nuclear deterrence of Russia provoked further tension in Europe, the ministry said.

On October 21, the German defense minister claimed in a live broadcast of the Deutschlandfunk radio station that NATO was ready, if necessary, to employ military capabilities, including nuclear weapons, to deter Russia.