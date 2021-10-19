Russian, French diplomats discuss issues of combating terrorism financing

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Issues of fighting against terrorism, including combating the financing of terrorism, were the focus of a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov and Philippe Bertoux, director of the French foreign ministry’s department for strategic issues, security and disarmament, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides exchanged views on the global and regional terrorist threats and discussed a wide range of issues on the anti-terrorist and anti-crime agenda with a focus on efforts to strengthen cooperation between the relevant Russian and French ministries and agencies and prospects for sectoral bilateral cooperation within multilateral formats," the ministry said. "Special attention was paid to the problems of combating terrorism, in particular, countering foreign terrorists and militants, extremism and radicalization, the financing of terrorism, as well as ensuring transport security."

The fourth meeting of the Russian-French working group on combating new challenges and threats was held in Moscow.