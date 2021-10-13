Russia ready to consider its latest weapons in arms reduction talks, says Putin

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia does not threaten anyone with its next-generation weapons and is ready to consider them in arms reduction talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a Russian Energy Week plenary session on Wednesday.

"I want to draw your attention to the fact that we have such systems in [our] possession and we have surpassed our main rivals, in this case, the United States, for the first time in history in terms of hi-tech weapon systems but we do not abuse this fact and we do not threaten anyone," the Russian leader emphasized.

Moreover, Russia is ready to hold negotiations on offensive arms reductions, Putin said.

"And, drawing on our American partners’ interest, we are ready to bear in mind that we have such systems and take this circumstance into account in the negotiating process in one way or another," the Russian leader pointed out.

As the head of the Russian state said, "there is no need to ratchet anything up" on this issue. "It’s time to stop idly chit-chatting and sit down at the negotiating table to begin substantive talks on this score."

The incumbent US administration is "in principle embarking on this path." "And we are developing contacts on this score after, incidentally speaking, our meeting with [US] President [Joe] Biden in Geneva," the Russian leader said.

Hi-tech weapons

The session moderator, CNBC reporter Hadley Gamble mentioned hypersonic weapons flying at three times the speed of sound reportedly developed by Russia.

"Weapons with a speed of Mach 3 or more are being developed in the United States. Our systems fly at a speed of over Mach 20. These are not just hypersonic but intercontinental missiles and these are far more formidable weapons than those you have just mentioned," Putin remarked.

Such weapon systems are already on combat alert in Russia, the head of state said. Meanwhile, similar systems are being developed in other countries, he added.

"There is nothing unusual about that. Hi-tech armies of the world will possess such systems soon," Putin said.