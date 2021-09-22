Top Russian general discusses international security with Finnish president

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov has discussed international security with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Commander of the Finnish Defense Forces Timo Kivinen, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Wednesday.

"Today, during his official visit to Finland, Army General Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and First Deputy Defense Minister of the Russian Federation, was received by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and also held talks with Commander of the Finnish Defense Forces Timo Kivinen. At the meetings, they touched upon issues of mutual interest in international security," the Defense Ministry said.

Earlier, during his official visit to Finland, the chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces met with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.