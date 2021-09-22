Russian, US general staff chiefs to meet with Finland’s president

MOSCOW, September 22. / TASS /. Russian Armed Forces’ Chief of the General Staff, First Deputy Defense Minister Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army General Mark Milley on Wednesday will hold meetings with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto as well as the country’s Chief of Defense Timo Kivinen, the press service of the Finland’s army stated on Wednesday.

"The top brass of Russia and the US will hold a [bilateral] meeting in Finland. The sides will also meet with the Finnish President [Sauli Niinisto] and Chief of Defense [General Timo Kivinen]," the statement reads.

The press service also noted that "Finland’s representatives did not take part in the talks [between Russia and the US]", however, the country’s leadership offered conditions for holding it.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that during the bilateral meeting, "the military leaders addressed issues of mutual interest, including reducing the risk of incidents during military activities. The meeting was constructive." It took place at the Finnish government’s Koningstedt residence in Vantaa, 40 kilometers north of the Finnish capital.