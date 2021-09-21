Russian Navy warships hunt down enemy submarine in Black Sea drills

SEVASTOPOL, September 21. /TASS/. The crews of the small anti-submarine warfare ships Kasimov and Yeisk uncovered and eliminated a notional enemy’s submarine in the Black Sea during joint drills of the Black Sea Fleet’s Crimean and Novorossiysk naval bases, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

The drills of the Black Sea Fleet’s two naval bases kicked off on September 20. The crews of the small anti-subsurface warfare ships are practicing the techniques of continuously hunting down and eliminating an adversary submarine with torpedo weapons and rocket-propelled depth charges. The drills involve a Ka-27PL anti-submarine warfare helicopter and a Be-12 amphibious anti-submarine aircraft, the press office said in a statement.

"Employing advanced methods of searching for and detecting submarines and also using unconventional approaches to interaction with naval aviation, the crews of the small anti-submarine warfare ships uncovered and identified the enemy submarine, following which the sub was notionally eliminated by depth charges while it was being pursued and tracked," the statement says.

The crew of the submarine Veliky Novgorod simulated the mock enemy in the Black Sea drills, the press office specified.

The naval maneuvers have brought together about 20 Black Sea Fleet surface combatants and support vessels, including missile and anti-submarine warfare ships, submarines, the Fleet’s minesweeping forces, auxiliary and rescue vessels, aircraft and helicopters of its naval aviation and air defense troops. Unmanned aerial vehicles are exercising visual control of the forces engaged in the drills.