Ukraine reinforces border over Zapad-2021 drills — lawmaker

KIEV, September 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian border control forces reinforced the border with Belarus over the Zapad-2021 military exercise, Ukrainian lawmaker Sergey Ionushas said Friday.

"A military exercise kicked off in Belarus today. There are a lot of Russian forces and military vehicles in the country right now. In this regard, the border control reinforced the border with the involvement of special operations units. The situation at the border is calm at the moment," Ionushas said.

According to the lawmaker, the border is being patrolled by service dog units around the clock and is monitored from observations posts. Aviation has also been engaged, but all checkpoints are operating as usual.

"We at the [Verkhovna Rada law enforcement committee] are monitoring the situation constantly. The State Border Guard Service assured it does everything to prevent provocation and illegal border crossings," the lawmaker said.