Russia-led security bloc to discuss military cooperation on September 9

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will hold a meeting of the Interstate Commission on Military-Economic Cooperation (ICMEC) in Minsk on September 9, CSTO Spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told reporters on Monday.

He specified that the meeting would be chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov. CSTO Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov is going to take part in the commission’s work as well.

"The draft of the meeting’s agenda provides for considering the implementation of the commission’s decisions made at its meeting last November, along with the implementation of the program of military-economic cooperation between CSTO member states approved in 2016," he said.

The parties will also discuss the results of work to create a system to catalogue military supplies, guarantee mutual protection of intellectual property rights, and will also consider the development of cooperation links between enterprises and organizations of CSTO countries.

According to Zainetdinov, a meeting of the working group on military-economic cooperation involving experts from the organization’s member states in order to complete the work on documents due to be submitted to the commission’s plenary meeting scheduled for September 9 will be held on September 7-8.